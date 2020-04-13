Florida woman uses taser on husband after he asked for a divorce

A 69-year-old woman is facing domestic abuse- related charges after she allegedly stunned her husband several times with her Taser because he asked for a divorce.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s office is reporting that Pamela Carr and her husband got into an argument on Sunday night after her husband asked for a divorce after 9-years of marriage. As the two began arguing, Mrs. Carr pulled out her Taser and began tasing her husband at close range.

Carr later told investigators that she choose to stun him instead of shooting him with barbed darts and that she was acting in self-defense.

Mrs. Carr was taken into custody on Sunday night but has since been released on a $1,000 bond. She has been ordered to stay away from her husband and is only allowed one visit to the mobile home community to grab her belongings.