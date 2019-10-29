Florida Woman’s Pyrex Mixing Bowls are Blowing up on eBay

A Florida woman’s eBay listing for simple Pyrex mixing bowls is blowing up. The asking price was $9.99 but bids quickly surpassed that amount, and as of early this morning, the top bid was almost $9 grand. Apparently, the bowls have a rare pattern painted on them, and the owner stands to cash in once bidding ends Thursday morning.

More than 100 years after the dishes started appearing in kitchens, Facebook groups and Pinterest posts have appeared where the Pyrex people can chat, share their collections and talk about what makes Pyrex timeless.

So which pieces sell the best? NBC’s “Today” show said you’ll want to scour your cabinets for bright pieces with floral or geometric designs that are opaque.