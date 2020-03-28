Florida’s coronavirus deaths rise to 46

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise, so do the number of deaths caused by the virus.

On Friday the death toll from coronavirus in Florida rose from from 29 to 46 in one day.

Two of those deaths include people from Palm Beach County. PBC now has 5 total deaths, according to the state Health Department. All victims were older than 60 years old.

St. Lucie County reported its first death Friday, a 59-year-old man, who also was the first in the Treasure Coast, and Miami Dade County, had its first two deaths Friday, a 40-year-old man with no previous health issues, and a 79-year-old man.

Miami-Dade county still leads the state with the most confirmed cases at 869 total cases.