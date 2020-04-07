Florida’s Deadliest Day Could Arrive Sooner than Projected

(Tallahassee, FL) — The coronavirus’ deadliest day for folks in Florida could be here sooner than previously thought. Experts from the University of Washington previously predicted the state’s deadliest day would be May 3rd, but they said yesterday it’ll arrive weeks earlier, on April 21st.

The number of deaths that day could reach 569.

Projections also show the state is expected to run out of ICU beds next Tuesday. The Sunshine State is already dealing with more than 13,600 cases, with over 250 deaths reported with half of the deaths reported in South Florida.

The Florida Department of Health reports that more than 500 South Floridians have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Most of those new cases are in Miami-Dade County, which has the most cases in the state with almost 4700, followed by Broward County with over 2000, and Palm Beach County with almost 1100.

Palm Beach still has the most deaths in the state with 51, while Broward has 47 and Miami-Dade has 41.

The 139 deaths account for more than half of the state’s 254 deaths.