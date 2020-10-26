Florida’s Favorite Halloween Candy Is Airheads??!

Zippia The Career Expert found out each states favorite Halloween candy. And it turns out Florida loves airheads! I don’t about you, but I loved them as a kid, but not so much as an adult. Do you agree with this result? Let us know in our poll below.
- Starburst is a favorite with 6 states loving the fruity squares above all else
- The winner is in, and between chocolate and non-chocolate candy it’s a…toss-up.
- 25 states prefer chocolates candies while 25 prefer gummies, fruit-flavored candies, and other non-chocolate candies.
- If you ever wondered who likes those little orange and black wrapped candies deceptively titled “peanut butter kisses,” the answer is Connecticut. Really, Connecticuters? You’d rather have those tiny-unpleasant tasting bricks than a Reeses Peanut Butter Cup or Crunch bar?
- New Hampshire isn’t much better, loving Circus Peanuts more than anyone other than my grandma.
- 4 states favorite candy comes on a stick
- Iowa may be home to the most candy lovers- In addition to Starbursts, they like Jolly Ranchers, MMs, and Twix the best.
- Unsurprisingly, candy searches soar in October.
- Missouri is for nerds and Alaska is for smarties. Or the candies anyways.
Each States’ Favorite Candy
|State
|Candy
|Alabama
|Starburst
|Alaska
|Smarties
|Arizona
|Mr Goodbar
|Arkansas
|Skittles
|California
|Crunch bar
|Colorado
|Airheads
|Connecticut
|Peanut Butter Kisses
|Delaware
|Twizzlers
|Florida
|Airheads
|Georgia
|Starburst
|Hawaii
|Kit Kat
|Idaho
|Milk Duds
|Illinois
|Kit Kat
|Indiana
|Dum Dums
|Iowa
|Starburst
|Kansas
|Whoppers
|Kentucky
|Heath bar
|Louisiana
|Payday
|Maine
|Liquorice
|Maryland
|Blow pops
|Massachusetts
|Junior Mints
|Michigan
|Junior Mints
|Minnesota
|Snickers
|Mississippi
|Payday
|Missouri
|Nerds
|Montana
|Airheads
|Nebraska
|Twizzlers
|Nevada
|Kit Kat
|New Hampshire
|Circus peanuts
|New Jersey
|Crunch bar
|New Mexico
|Hot tamales
|New York
|Crunch bar
|North Carolina
|Crunch bar
|North Dakota
|Starburst
|Ohio
|Blow pops
|Oklahoma
|Runts
|Oregon
|Reeses pieces
|Pennsylvania
|Twizzlers
|Rhode Island
|Baby Ruth
|South Carolina
|Starburst
|South Dakota
|Milky Way
|Tennessee
|Blow pops
|Texas
|Starburst
|Utah
|Three Musketeers
|Vermont
|Tootsie pop
|Virginia
|Sour Patch Kids
|Washington
|Kit Kat
|West Virginia
|Tootsie rolls
|Wisconsin
|Reeses peanut butter cups
|Wyoming
|Hershey kisses