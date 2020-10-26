Zippia The Career Expert found out each states favorite Halloween candy. And it turns out Florida loves airheads! I don’t about you, but I loved them as a kid, but not so much as an adult. Do you agree with this result? Let us know in our poll below.

Florida’s Favorite Halloween Candy Is Airheads??!

Starburst is a favorite with 6 states loving the fruity squares above all else

The winner is in, and between chocolate and non-chocolate candy it’s a…toss-up.

25 states prefer chocolates candies while 25 prefer gummies, fruit-flavored candies, and other non-chocolate candies.

If you ever wondered who likes those little orange and black wrapped candies deceptively titled “peanut butter kisses,” the answer is Connecticut. Really, Connecticuters? You’d rather have those tiny-unpleasant tasting bricks than a Reeses Peanut Butter Cup or Crunch bar?

New Hampshire isn’t much better, loving Circus Peanuts more than anyone other than my grandma.

4 states favorite candy comes on a stick

Iowa may be home to the most candy lovers- In addition to Starbursts, they like Jolly Ranchers, MMs, and Twix the best.

Unsurprisingly, candy searches soar in October.

Missouri is for nerds and Alaska is for smarties. Or the candies anyways.

Each States’ Favorite Candy