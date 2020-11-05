Producer Garret

By DC

Florida’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Is What?!

It made us wonder, what foods does anyone eat? Are some states crazier than others about corn? Anyone cheesing out?  Zippia The Career Expert analyzed Google searches to determine each states favorite side dish. AND Florida loves Sweet Potato Casserole.

Each State’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side

State Side
Alabama Dressing
Alaska Hashbrown casserole
Arizona Green bean casserole
Arkansas White Gravy
California Mashed Potatoes
Colorado Mashed Potatoes
Connecticut Mashed Potatoes
Delaware Mac And Cheese
District of Columbia Mac And Cheese
Florida Sweet Potato Casserole
Georgia Mac And Cheese
Hawaii Turkey gravy
Idaho Green bean casserole
Illinois Mashed Potatoes
Indiana Deviled Eggs
Iowa Corn
Kansas Cream Corn
Kentucky Broccoli Casserole
Louisiana Cornbread Dressing
Maine Side Salad
Maryland Mac And Cheese
Massachusetts Stuffing
Michigan Green bean casserole
Minnesota Mashed Potatoes
Mississippi Baked Sweet Potatoes
Missouri Rolls
Montana Mashed Potatoes
Nebraska Green bean casserole
Nevada Mashed Potatoes
New Hampshire Cranberry Sauce
New Jersey Stuffing
New Mexico Green bean casserole
New York Stuffing
North Carolina Mac And Cheese
North Dakota Mashed Potatoes
Ohio Green bean casserole
Oklahoma Rolls
Oregon Biscuits
Pennsylvania Stuffing
Rhode Island Stuffing
South Carolina Mac And Cheese
South Dakota Crescent Rolls
Tennessee Sweet Potato Casserole
Texas Green bean casserole
Utah Rolls
Vermont Stuffing
Virginia Mac And Cheese
Washington Mashed Potatoes
West Virginia Rolls
Wisconsin Mashed Potatoes
Wyoming Brown Gravy