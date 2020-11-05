Florida’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Is What?!

It made us wonder, what foods does anyone eat? Are some states crazier than others about corn? Anyone cheesing out? Zippia The Career Expert analyzed Google searches to determine each states favorite side dish. AND Florida loves Sweet Potato Casserole.
Each State’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side
|State
|Side
|Alabama
|Dressing
|Alaska
|Hashbrown casserole
|Arizona
|Green bean casserole
|Arkansas
|White Gravy
|California
|Mashed Potatoes
|Colorado
|Mashed Potatoes
|Connecticut
|Mashed Potatoes
|Delaware
|Mac And Cheese
|District of Columbia
|Mac And Cheese
|Florida
|Sweet Potato Casserole
|Georgia
|Mac And Cheese
|Hawaii
|Turkey gravy
|Idaho
|Green bean casserole
|Illinois
|Mashed Potatoes
|Indiana
|Deviled Eggs
|Iowa
|Corn
|Kansas
|Cream Corn
|Kentucky
|Broccoli Casserole
|Louisiana
|Cornbread Dressing
|Maine
|Side Salad
|Maryland
|Mac And Cheese
|Massachusetts
|Stuffing
|Michigan
|Green bean casserole
|Minnesota
|Mashed Potatoes
|Mississippi
|Baked Sweet Potatoes
|Missouri
|Rolls
|Montana
|Mashed Potatoes
|Nebraska
|Green bean casserole
|Nevada
|Mashed Potatoes
|New Hampshire
|Cranberry Sauce
|New Jersey
|Stuffing
|New Mexico
|Green bean casserole
|New York
|Stuffing
|North Carolina
|Mac And Cheese
|North Dakota
|Mashed Potatoes
|Ohio
|Green bean casserole
|Oklahoma
|Rolls
|Oregon
|Biscuits
|Pennsylvania
|Stuffing
|Rhode Island
|Stuffing
|South Carolina
|Mac And Cheese
|South Dakota
|Crescent Rolls
|Tennessee
|Sweet Potato Casserole
|Texas
|Green bean casserole
|Utah
|Rolls
|Vermont
|Stuffing
|Virginia
|Mac And Cheese
|Washington
|Mashed Potatoes
|West Virginia
|Rolls
|Wisconsin
|Mashed Potatoes
|Wyoming
|Brown Gravy