Florida’s minimum wage is about to increase come 2020.

Florida’s 2019 minimum wage rate is $8.46. ($5.44 for tipped employees).

According to the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity the newest calculation will bump up wages 1.12%, or a dime, to $8.56 per hour ($5.54 for tipped employees) in 2020.

Florida is one of eight states that automatically increase rates based on the annual cost of living calculations.