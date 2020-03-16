Floridians Cast Presidential Primary Ballots Despite COVID-19 Outbreak

Primaries are set for four more states tomorrow after 13 days of early voting ended Saturday.

More than two million Floridians voted early or cast their ballot by mail.

Voters will go the polls in Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Arizona despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The Republicans do have a presidential primary in Florida, with President Donald Trump and three other candidates on the ballot — Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Joe Walsh and Bill Weld. But Trump is likely rack up a vote total in the 90%-plus range in the primary.

Democrats have 16 candidates on the Florida ballot, with three still actively running for their party’s nomination — former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Florida is a “closed primary” state, so only registered Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary and only registered Republicans can vote in the Republican primary.

It is unclear how the growing coronavirus crisis will affect voter turnout.

More early voting information here.

Under Florida Democratic Party rules, the presidential primary results will proportionally determine how many delegates each Democratic candidate will receive.

There are several type of delegates:

The congressional district delegates are allocated proportionally based on vote totals in each congressional district. The number of delegates per congressional district is apportioned among the districts based on a formula giving equal weight to the vote for the Democratic candidates in the 2016 presidential election and the 2018 gubernatorial elections.

The at-large and “party leaders and elected officials” delegates are allocated proportionally based on the statewide vote totals.

The Florida primary will decide the breakdown by candidate of 219 pledged delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention in July.

A candidate must receive at least 15% of the vote to qualify for delegates at either level.

Florida also has 29 “superdelegates” whose allegiance is not decided by the primary.

The latest compilation of poll results by the widely watched political website FiveThirtyEight.com shows that Biden has the support of 65.2% of Democratic voters in Florida, Sanders has the support of 24.0% and Gabbard has the support of 1.1%. The other poll respondents were either undecided or supported other candidates.

FiveThirtyEight also says Biden has a more than 99% chance of getting enough delegates nationwide to win the nomination.