For Dierks Bentley and Elle King, it’s “Worth a Shot” to host ABC’s CMA Fest special

CMA/ABC

Even if you can’t make it to Nashville next month for CMA Fest, you can check out the Country Music Association’s 19th prime-time special, which airs Wednesday, August 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

This year, Dierks Bentley and Elle King team up to host the three-hour extravaganza for the very first time. The pair first teamed up in 2016 to top the chart with “Different for Girls,” and they’re back together on Elle’s new single “Worth a Shot.” Of course, Elle recently returned to #1 with Miranda Lambert and “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

CMA Fest returns to Music City’s Nissan Stadium for the first time since 2019 on Thursday, June 9, with Dierks set to play the final night on Sunday. Expect plenty of surprises and superstar collaborations during the star-studded event.

Tickets still remain via CMAfest.com, with artists donating their time so the CMA Foundation can use the proceeds to fund music education programs across the country.

