'For My Money': Brandon Lay brings his swanky new single to life in high-class music video

Fancy cars, glamorous clothes and a scenic pool-side bungalow party: Brandon Lay's got it all in the music video for his new song, "For My Money."

The track’s lyrics describes a conundrum a guy faces when he falls in love with a girl who’s under the impression that he’s rich. There’s only one problem: His actual bottom line doesn’t match up.

The song puts a lighthearted spin on the misunderstanding, with a flippant Brandon saying he’ll just fake it ‘til he makes it.

The party keeps raging in the song’s accompanying music video, with the singer strolling through a Hollywood house party, guitar in hand. Although he looks right at home amid all the glitz and glamour, in turns out that Brandon is merely the evening’s entertainment. Toward the end of the video, we see him playing a show under a night sky.

Brandon was originally planning to spend this spring on the road for Brantley Gilbert’s Fire’t Up Tour. Since those plans were put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer has been treating fans to a number of informal live-streamed performances and Q&A sessions on social media.

