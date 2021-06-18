For Russell Dickerson, stardom doesn’t hold a candle to dad life: “It’s not better than this baby”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Russell Dickerson has had plenty of exciting life experiences, from topping radio charts to playing in front of sold-out crowds. Still, he says, nothing’s better than being a dad to nine-month-old baby Remington — and he always advises couples on the fence to take the leap into parenthood.

“I tell my friends who are our couple friends, I’m like, ‘Whatever you think is gonna be better than [having kids], whatever you’re waiting on, it’s not,’” he says.

“Like, I’ve got platinum singles. I’ve got number-ones,” Russell goes on to point out. “I’ve played Madison Square Garden. It’s not better than this, you know? It’s not better than this baby.”

Russell and his wife, Kailey, welcomed baby Remington back in September of 2020. And while he and his wife enjoyed their pre-kid days, looking back on it now, he says almost wishes they’d started their family sooner.

“I’m so grateful for the time we had just us, me and Kailey, but once we had the baby it was like, ‘Why did we wait so long?’” the singer explains. “We could’ve been hanging out with this little dude for so long now.”

This fall, Russell will add touring back into the mix when he heads out on the road for Florida Georgia Line’s I Love My Country Tour. The trek begins in September.

