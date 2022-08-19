For Thomas Rhett, the bromance is real: “I love Riley Green”

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT

You’d naturally think the fast-rising hit “Half of Me” is the brainchild of Thomas Rhett and Riley Green. But TR reveals that’s not the case at all.

“I wrote this with my dad [Rhett Akins] and Josh Thompson and Matt Dragstrem on the road in 2020,” Thomas recalls. “And immediately we were like, ‘This song is begging for a collaboration.'”

“And Riley and I have gotten really close over the last couple years,” he continues. “We’ve been hunting buddies and [have] gotten to do some shows together, and I wrote a couple songs on his last record, and it just kind of felt like it was time for me and Riley to do something together.”

And after all, what could be better than a tune about some bros having some brews?

“He’s just the perfect dude for this song,” TR reflects. “And I remember having him do his vocal about a year ago at my producer’s house, and I was like, ‘This is amazing.'”

“I wish there was more to say about why I picked Riley,” he confesses, “but I just, I love Riley Green and we’re friends and I’m a fan of his, and I really wanted him to be a part of this project.”

You’ll find “Half of Me” on Thomas Rhett’s latest album, Where We Started.

