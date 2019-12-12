Forbes Names Ivanka Trump Among Most Powerful Women

(Washington, DC) — Forbes magazine is naming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and First Daughter Ivanka Trump to its Word’s Most Powerful Women list.

The California Democrat is ranked number three on the list and President Trump’s daughter is number 42.

Leading the list is another top politician, German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Other women on the list include Melinda Gates, Oprah Winfrey and Greta Thunberg, the 16 year old climate change activist who was just named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.