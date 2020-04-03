Forecasters Predict “Above Normal Hurricane Season

(Fort Collins, CO) — In addition to worrying about the coronavirus outbreak, be aware that we are also two months away from the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season which forecasters are predicting will be “above normal.”

There are some new twists in how Colorado State University came up with its April hurricane outlook this year. The bottom line: expect a stormy season. https://t.co/Kd8NgTHINd pic.twitter.com/CY1tcA6T0F — Weather Underground (@wunderground) April 3, 2020

Colorado State University released its annual Atlantic hurricane season forecast yesterday, and is predicting an increase in named storms this year.

The CSU forecast calls for 16 named tropical systems, instead of the average 12, and eight of those are forecast to reach hurricane status.

Four of those hurricanes are expected to be major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher. The forecasters add that there’s about a 70% chance that a major hurricane will make landfall somewhere along the U.S. coast this year.

Hurricane season runs from June through November.