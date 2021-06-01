“Forever After All”: Luke Combs collects another #1 hit

Sony Music Nashville

Luke Combs continues to dominate the charts.

Luke has amassed his 11th consecutive #1 single, as “Forever After All” reaches the top of the BillboardCountry Airplay chart this week, a first-time feat on the 31-year-old chart.

This makes for the sixth #1 hit off Luke’s blockbuster sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, and its deluxe edition, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, following in the footsteps of “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Does to Me” featuring Eric Church, “Lovin’ on You” and “Better Together.”

“Forever After All” also made history when it debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 last year, giving him the highest entry on the all-genre chart for a solo male country artist.

Additionally, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts following its 2020 release.

Luke is set to embark on his extensive What You See Is What You Get Tour this month. It kicks off June 13 at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and wraps with a two-night stand at TD Garden in Boston on December 2 and 3.

