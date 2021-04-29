“Forever After All”: Luke Combs revisits his wedding day with “super special” new music video

ABC

Luke Combs this week debuted the music video for his top-10-and-climbing single, “Forever After All.”

To go along with the song’s romantic message of lasting love, the clip celebrates Luke’s own love story, featuring footage from his August 2020 wedding to Nicole Hocking. The intimate video offers a glimpse inside Luke and Nicole’s beach nuptials, including clips of Luke getting choked up when he sees his bride walking down the aisle.

The story line is book-ended by scenes of an elderly man with his granddaughter, who flip through a photo album full of Luke and Nicole’s memories after the young girl asks, “Grandpa, are fairy tales real?”

“All of my videos mean a lot to me, but this one is super special since it features a lot of footage from Nicole’s and my wedding,” the singer explains. “That was the best day of my life and I’m super lucky to be married to my best friend. I definitely got choked up watching it, and it will be something we hold on to and always cherish.”

The video also nods to a couple of other moments from Luke’s musical career that involve Nicole, such as his hit single, “Beautiful Crazy,” which he wrote about her early on in their relationship.

