“Forever chemicals” were found in the drinking water in Miami, other major US cities

New tests show that potentially toxic chemicals are in the drinking water supplies of several major US cities, including Miami, New Orleans and Washington, DC,.

The Environmental Working Group reported that PFAS, which are manmade chemicals, are referred to as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down once they’re in the environment.

They’re found now in nonstick products, paints, cleaning products and food packaging. The forever chemicals can harm the liver, kidney, and can lead to cancer and reproductive and developmental issues.