Former “Bachelorette” Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dies After Overdose in Boca Apartment

Tyler Gwozdz, a Palm Beach County resident who appeared briefly on Season 15 of the ABC television show “The Bachelorette,” died on Wednesday, following an apparent overdose that happened last week at an apartment in Boca Raton.

Authorities have confirmed to The Palm Beach Post that they are conducting a criminal investigation into the 29-year-old’s death.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says all reports in Gwozdz’s death are pending.

The investigation began shortly around 10:30 a.m. on January 13, when a woman called 911 and told the dispatcher that Gwozdz had locked himself in a bathroom in her home and was possibly overdosing on heroin.

In the five-minute call, the woman, who described herself as a Gwozdz’s friend, can be heard pleading for Gwozdz to wake up. She breaks into the bathroom during the call and finds Gwozdz unresponsive and lying on his side.

He was taken to a hospital, where he remained until his death.

Gwozdz appeared on the show last May, but left after just one episode, for unknown reasons. He was a psychology graduate student, according to ABC’s profile of Gwozdz, who used the name “Tyler G” on the show.

During the show, Gwozdz earned a one-on-one date with the female star, Hannah Brown.

The only mention of him after his departure was on the following episode, when Brown said that Gwozdz “had to leave” during her group date, and that she had been looking forward to getting to know him.

Producers of “The Bachelor” said in a statement to “Bachelor Nation,” “We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends.”