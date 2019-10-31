Former Boca School Principal Fired After Holocaust Email

(Boca Raton, FL) — A former Boca Raton principal is out of work after sending a controversial email to a parent about the Holocaust. It read quote, “I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee.

Wednesday night, Palm Beach County public schools fired former Spanish River High School Principal William Latson Wednesday, four months after comments he made about the Holocaust prompted a national outcry.

By a 5-2 vote, county school board members approved the veteran principal’s termination on grounds of “ethical misconduct” and “failure to carry out job responsibilities.”

The official justification for Latson’s termination was not the explosive comments that drew international attention but his failure to return messages from district officials in the days after his comments became public.

The decision culminates months of political turbulence and legal wrangling over Latson’s case, in which the district found itself caught up in an unprecedented furor over the principal’s refusal to state unequivocally to a parent that the Holocaust was a historical fact.

Latson was reassigned three months ago and his firing will take effect November 21st, but his lawyer tells the Palm Beach Post he’ll file an appeal