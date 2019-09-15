Former British PM David Cameron “Sorry” for Creating Brexit Crisis

The British prime minister who called the Brexit referendum three years ago, which led to the public voting to leave the European Union, is now re-thinking his actions for the political and social divisions they have caused.

David Cameron says in a new interview that he thinks about the outcome of the referendum “every single day” and worries “desperately” about what is to come. He adds, “I deeply regret the outcome and accept that my approach failed. The decisions I took contributed to that failure. I failed.”

The 52-year-old Cameron says many people blame him for the Brexit divisions that have worsened since the referendum and will likely never forgive him.

He served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016 and had wanted to remain in the EU. Cameron resigned the morning after the 2016 referendum.

His successor, Theresa May, resigned earlier this summer, after failing to win parliamentary support for Brexit.

The new prime minster, Boris Johnson, faces an October 31 deadline to leave the Union. He said he plans to leave on that day “do or die.”

Parliament has asked him to request a Brexit extension, which he has declined, despite concerns by some people that leaving without a deal could bring on severe economic problems, as well as the possibility of food and medicine shortages.

Johnson is meeting with European leaders on Monday to discuss a possible compromise.

In the interview, Cameron also attacks former allies Johnson and Michael Gove, who helped lead the “Leave” campaign.

Cameron says the pair “left the truth at home,” falsely claiming that the country could save 350 million pounds each week that was being sent to the EU, and instead give it to the country’s National Health Service.