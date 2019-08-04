Former Broward School Monitor Charged with Possessing Child Porn

A Broward man who served as a school monitor for five years is behind bars for allegedly possessing child pornography.
Investigators from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 32-year-old Weston resident Antonio Alejandro Berrios on July 17, after they received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Court documents show that detectives searched Berrios’ home, as well as his Tumblr social media account, and found that he had 156 images and videos of girls between ages 2 and 13 engaged in sexual acts.
They also discovered 41 pictures and videos that he had posted on Tumblr between September and November of last year. The site has shut down his account.
During questioning, Berrios admitted to detectives that he owned the Tumblr account. He told them that the pornographic images would “pop up” whenever he searched for words such as “Lolita” and “Teen.”
The arrest report also states,“It should be noted that Antonio Berrios is a licensed counselor who has a history of working as a child’s therapist. Furthermore, information has been received that Antonio Berrios is currently in the process of becoming a mental health counselor for children with the Broward County School Board.”
The Broward School District confirms that Berrios worked as a non-instructional, part-time, temporary child care monitor between August 20, 2007 and June 30, 2012.
District officials have not yet determined the status of his application to become a mental health counselor.
Berrios is now charged with 11 counts of possessing child pornography and computer pornography. He was released from the Broward County Jail on a $55,000 bond on July 19, court records show.
Broward Judge Jackie Powell has also ordered him to wear a GPS monitor, and to stay away from children outside his family. He is also not allowed to possess any device with internet access.