Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel Calls His Removal a “Political Sham”

Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says his removal from office was purely political.

He tells a local reporter, “It was a political sham. They dealt from the bottom of the deck. We had no chance of ever prevailing.”

Israel was referring to last week’s 25-15 vote in Tallahassee, in which the State Senate voted to uphold Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to remove Israel from office.

DeSantis suspended Israel last January, claiming that Israel’s incompetence resulted in his deputies’ poor performance in responding to last year’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Israel maintains that he was removed only because DeSantis is a Republican and Israel is a Democrat.

He provided examples of other mass shootings around the country as proof of his explanation. He says, “No sheriff, no elected official, no police chief has been suspended. Just me.”

Israel also referred to many of his deputies as “brave” and “heroes” in their response to the shooting. He adds, “We had one deputy that didn’t go in, referring to Deputy Scot Peterson. “It wasn’t a training issue. It wasn’t a policy issue. It was a fear issue.”

The former sheriff says he will run again for that position in 2020, and that he believes the voters still want him as their sheriff.

“They understand this election was stolen from them, that the 2016 election for sheriff was wiped out,” Israel says of voters. “The sheriff of any county in America is not the sheriff of one group of people or one city or one town or one area. You’re the sheriff of everyone in the county. As I’ve said all along, the only one responsible for taking lives that day was the evil killer,” referring to accused shooter Nikolas Cruz.

850 WFTL’s Karen Curtis will soon interview Scott Israel, as well as his replacement and campaign rival, Gregory Tony.