Former cheerleader found not guilty of killing her newborn baby

A former high school cheerleader accused of killing her newborn baby was found not guilty of all murder-related charges.

Brooke ‘Skylar’ Richardson was found not guilty of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment on Thursday.

The now 20-year-old was behind bars as the case went on for more than two years, since the remains of her newborn daughter, Annabelle, were found buried in her Ohio backyard in 2017.

On Friday, she was found guilty of abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of her newborn daughter and sentenced to three years of basic supervision.

Brooke, who goes by the name Skylar will not serve any more time in jail.

Despite the ruling, the judge told Richardson he believed she is responsible for the death of her baby despite the ruling.

She spoke out in the court for the first time saying, “she is forever sorry.”

It is the conclusion of what her attorneys called a “nightmare” tabloid saga for the teen with gruesome details of the case including recanted allegations that Richardson burned the baby’s corpse.

Immediately after being acquitted of murder, Richardson was rushed to the hospital for treatment for an eating disorder.

According to her attorneys, she weighs only 89 pounds and is losing her hair.