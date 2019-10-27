Former CIA Analyst: Intelligence Agencies on High Alert After ISIS Leader’s Death

President Trump’s Sunday morning announcement that Islamic State leader Al-Baghdadi is dead raises the question about the future of ISIS.

According to local former CIA analyst Lisa Ruth, U.S. intelligence agencies are on high alert following the news.

She says of Al-Baghdadi, “He’s completely ruthless. He’s the one who started the beheadings and burning people alive.”

Last night, the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice. President @realDonaldTrump addresses the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder and leader of ISIS. Full remarks: https://t.co/3ucibNVOU8 | More: https://t.co/b4fBx9qyY6 pic.twitter.com/odrheyNRtc — Department of State (@StateDept) October 27, 2019

Al-Baghdadi led the group since 2014. President Trump told the nation in a televised address that Al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. raid in Syria.

Ruth adds, “His death is very important symbolically. It does mean ISIS is no longer what it was.” On the other hand, “Frankly, the risk potential right now over the next several months is fairly high because ISIS is in a position where they’re going to want to prove that they remain relevant.”