Former FedEx delivery driver allegedly stole electronics, weapons and watches

Broward Sheriff’s Office have arrested a former FedEx delivery driver who allegedly stole over $120,000 in electronics, firearms, and watches.

34-year-old Vladimir Bomier was reportedly picking up packages from a Verizon store to be shipped out, but before processing them to the FedEx facility, he would take phones from the packages.

According to BSO detective Gino Parram, “He was getting phones and packages from Verizon,””He was opening the boxes. If there was 20 phones in there, he would take five, seal it and send that off.”

Bomier is also being accused of stealing weapons, watches, earbuds, and tablets over a one month period. Police say he took part in the scheme for a total of 17 times in November and December. He was arrested on Dec. 30 after getting caught red-handed.

Bomier confessed to the scheme and has posted bond. He is facing several years in prison.