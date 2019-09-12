Former FL Teacher Accused of Mailing Threats, Powder to Schools

One Florida woman apparently had some time on her hands, and maybe a score to settle.

According to authorities, 65-year-old Maria Bassi Lauro, of Davenport, mailed threatening letters containing white powder to three elementary schools where she previously taught.

FBI agents arrested her at her home on Wednesday. She made her first appearance in Tampa federal court on charges of mailing threatening communications and transmitting false information and hoaxes.

The indictment states that Lauro sent the letters to the schools in Polk and Lake counties between August and September of last year. The recipients thought the powder could be harmful since anthrax, ricin and other toxins can appear as a white powder.

The powder was later determined to be harmless. However, the indictment did not offer a motive for the threats.

Lauro was freed on restrictive bail.