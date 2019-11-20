Former Florida AG Bondi to CBS: Trump Wants to Testify Before Congress

As impeachment hearings into President Trump enter a second week, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi says the President wants to testify before Congress.

Bondi, who now works as a special adviser to Mr. Trump during the impeachment inquiry, says the President wants to testify because he did nothing wrong.

She told “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday, “No human being should have to come in and prove their innocence, ever.”

However, Bondi thinks it is unlikely that Trump will end up testifying under oath.

She adds, “No one would advise him to testify because this is a sham court.”