Former Florida AG Bondi to Serve on Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been part of President Trump’s impeachment communications team since November, will also serve on the defense team for his Senate trial, according to several Washington, D.C.-based news outlets.

Bondi, a former assistant state attorney from Hillsborough County, spent eight years as the state’s top elected legal official.

Trump’s legal team for the Senate trial also includes former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, who led the 1994 Whitewater investigation that played a role in President Bill Clinton’s impeachment by the House four years later.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow, who has also served as a personal attorney for Trump, are expected to lead the team, according to the news reports.