Former Florida Congressman Lt. Col. Allen West Injured in Texas Crash

Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida has been injured in a motorcycle crash in Texas, according to reports.

West’s wife wrote on Facebook Saturday evening that the Congressman’s motorcycle was hit outside of Waco, and that he was in the emergency room.

She did not provide any additional details about his condition.

However, his team issued Facebook updates on Sunday, stating the Congressman is in stable condition and is due to be released from the hospital Monday after suffering a concussion, several fractured bones, and multiple lacerations.

He added, “I am alive by the grace of God.”

Lt. Col. West was returning from a rally in Austin focused on reopening that state amid the coronavirus pandemic when the accident occurred Saturday.

He moved from Florida to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013.

The Republican Congressman served one term and, at one point, called for then-President Barack Obama’s impeachment.

West is currently running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas.