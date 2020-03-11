Former Florida officer found dead in jail after child sex sentencing

On Monday, officials announced that a retired Florida police officer was found dead in his jail cell, less than two weeks after being sentenced to life in prison for sexual offenses against children under the age of 12.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, 67-year-old James Michael Trejbal was found unresponsive in his isolation cell at the Duval County jail.

Homicide detectives stated that there didn’t immediately appear to be signs of foul play.

Trejbal pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to sexual battery of a child younger than 12 and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, according to court records.

Trejbal was a former K9 officer, and he retired from the Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office in 1999.

He was arrested in January, but authorities were alerted in December of possible sexual offenses from years earlier, and additional victims were discovered as recent sexual offenses were identified, police said. Some of the offenses were against victims younger than 12, investigators said. Some victims involved custodial authority, but the gender and circumstances were not released.