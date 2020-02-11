Former Florida outlet mall worker on the run after murdering manager

Investigators are looking for a man who is accused of killing a store manager.

Police say 46-year-old Daniel Everett who had been fired from his job at Orlando International Premium Outlets killed a manager in the Under Armour store and is still on the run.

According to WFTV in Orlando , Everett fired shots inside the store just after 8 p.m. Monday night. There were around 10-20 shoppers and a manager, identified as 37-year-old Eunice Vazquez, was found dead at the scene.

Brothers of Eunice Vazquez said she was loving and caring and they wish she had left work an hour earlier. They hope Daniel Everett turns himself into @OrlandoPolice @WFTV pic.twitter.com/5iR9ejP1xM — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) February 11, 2020

Police believe he was fired earlier during the day.

WFTV reports that Everett also made a list of other employees to target. All of the people on the list were found safe.

Officials say there multiple complaints from employees toward Everett in the past.

Orlando Police say Daniel Everett armed and dangerous. He is the suspect in the Under Armour homicide on 2/10/20. Please call 9-1-1 if you see him.They believe he could be driving a 2012 Kia Sorento with Florida tag IH21AC. He is described as 6’7″ with a short or bald cut.