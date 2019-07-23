Former London Mayor Boris Johnson New British PM

Former London Mayor Boris Johnson will be the new prime minister of the United Kingdom after being elected leader of the Conservative Party today.

Polls ahead of voting that ended Monday showed Johnson with support as high as 70% in his party contest with foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt. Johnson will now formally take over as prime minister Wednesday afternoon.

He’ll face the same challenges outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May failed to resolve in managing Britain’s exit from the European Union.

He thanked May for her efforts and said it was a privilege to work in her cabinet. Johnson says he will now tackle Brexit.

President Trump is congratulating former London Mayor Boris Johnson on becoming the next prime minister of the United Kingdom. Trump took to Twitter shortly after Johnson’s election as leader of the Conservative Party, predicting, “He will be great!”

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

The two men have at least one thing in common: they were both born in New York City.

And just like Trump, Johnson has been married multiple times and now has a 30-year-old girlfriend.

Here’s everything you need to know about Boris Johnson’s partner Carrie Symonds, who is set to become the only ‘first girlfriend’ in British history.

Symonds is the former Conservative Party PR-guru and is the daughter of Matthew Symonds, founder of The Independent newspaper, and Josephine McAffee, one of the paper’s lawyers.

Johnson has had two wives and countless mistresses.