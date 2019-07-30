Former MCSO Deputy Arrested For Alleged Bogus Drug Busts

A former Martin County deputy, 29 year old Steven O’Leary, is under arrest and facing multiple charges including: official misconduct, false statements, tampering with evidence, false imprisonment, petit theft and battery for questionable drug arrests.

In January, investigators said then Deputy O’Leary claimed to find illegal drugs during traffic stops but the substances involved were not actually narcotics. A Regional Crime Lab determined one of the substances was a powder commonly used to treat headaches, and another was a sand-based material containing no narcotics.

O’Leary had been with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office since February 2018. He was fired from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office in January when the State Attorney’s office found problems with three of O’Leary’s cases.

In June, 20 people announced they were filing a lawsuit against the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and O’Leary for the questionable drug arrests.

State prosecutors are looking into 80 of O’Leary’s drug arrests over an 11-month period.

Attorney Lance Richard says the 20 people he represents for the pending lawsuit all had their charges dropped.