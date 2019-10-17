Former Miss Florida, wife of Tarzan actor brutally killed by son

Former Miss Florida and the wife of “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely was stabbed to death by their 30-year-old son, who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies, shortly after.

Police arrived at the scene and found 62-year-old Lundeen Ely dead with multiple stab wounds shortly after 8 p.m., Tuesday evening.

The deceased suspect is identified as Cameron Ely.

After killing his mother, he is heard in a chilling 911 call, alleging that his father was responsible for the attack.

Authorities confirmed Ron Ely was home during the gruesome incident but could not communicate with officers because of his compromised speech from a medical condition.

The 81-year-old was not injured but taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

He is known for playing the title character on the NBC series “Tarzan,” which ran from 1966 to 1968.

He was also the host of the Miss America pageant in 1980 and 1981, where he met his wife.

Before marrying Ron, Valerie competed in the Miss Florida competition in 1981, representing the city of Miami.

She went on to compete at the Miss USA beauty pageant later that year but did not win.

The couple had three children and were married for about 35 years.

Besides their son Cameron who reportedly lived with his parents, the couple shared two daughters, Kirsten and Kaitland, 32.

Kirsten, a social media influencer, referred to her mother as her best friend in a 2010 blog post.

The family has not spoken out at this time.

It is unclear what events led to the tragedy, or whether Cameron committed suicide by cop.

An autopsy for both Valerie and Cameron is pending.