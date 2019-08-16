Former PBC Educator Charged with Propositioning Student Loses Teaching License

A former Palm Beach County teacher charged with sexually propositioning a student just received another penalty for his alleged actions.

Detectives allege that 35-year-old Eric Wakeley was a social studies teacher at Congress Middle four years ago, when the eighth-grade student told them the pair had sex.

A state teacher licensing commission voted last Monday to revoke his teaching license, one year after he was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct.

While the investigation did not confirm that Wakeley and the student had sex, detectives found evidence that he sent the student a sexually explicit text message asking her to meet with him in his classroom during his free period.

Wakeley is now awaiting trial on the charge, which is a felony.

By revoking his teaching license, Florida’s Education Practices Commission has banned him from ever applying again for a state educator’s license.