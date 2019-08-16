Former PBC Educator Charged with Propositioning Student Loses Teaching License

A former Palm Beach County middle school teacher is facing more than legal charges for allegedly propositioning a student.

Detectives say that 35-year-old Eric Wakeley was a social studies teacher at Congress Middle four years ago, when an eighth-grade student reported to police that she and Wakeley had sex.

A state teacher licensing commission voted last Monday to revoke his teaching license, a year after he was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct.

While the investigation did not confirm that they had sex, detectives found evidence that Wakeley had sent the student a sexually explicit text message asking her to meet with him in his classroom during his free period.

He is now awaiting trial on the lewd and lascivious conduct charge, which is a felony.

By revoking Wakeley’s teaching license, Florida’s Education Practices Commission banned him from ever applying again for a state educator’s license.