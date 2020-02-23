Former PBSO Deputy Charged with Looting His Own Charity

A former Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy is on the other side of the law, after authorities say that he stole money from a charity he was supposed to be running.

Robert Simeone is accused of stealing $49,037.38 from Children of Wounded Warriors. That accounts for 66 percent of the charity’s total donations.

He would transfer money from the charity’s bank accounts into accounts that were in his and his wife’s names, according to the arrest report.

Children of the Wounded Warriors is a foundation that gives grants to the children of military, law enforcement and firefighters, according to its website.

“It’s egregious your honor what the facts are alleging in this case,” Assistant State Attorney JD Small told a judge late last week.

The Palm Beach County State’s Attorney Office says Simeone, who is a commercial pilot, was arrested Thursday night at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

“He had another flight this morning to go to the Bahamas so we’re asking he surrender his pilot’s license,” adds Small.

The judge also asked Simeone to hand over his passport and revoked his bond from previous charges of patient brokering when prosecutors pointed out that 16 money transfers allegedly occurred after Simeone’s arrest in March of 2017.

Simeone is being held without bond from the 2017 case and had a bond for the new charges set at $160,000.

He faces grand theft, money laundering and fraud charges on the alleged charity offense.