Former PBSO deputy headed to prison for stealing $50K from kid’s charity

A former Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy is behind bars after being sentenced to 5 years in prison for stealing $50,000 from a children’s charity and paying kickbacks to lure patients into a drug treatment center he ran in West Palm Beach.

Robert “Bobby” Simeone, 49, was arrested in February.

Simeone retired from the sheriff’s office 5 years ago.

On Tuesday, Simeone plead guilty to 30 felony charges related to three cases. A judge sentenced him to 5 years in prison and he will serve five years of probation after he is released from prison.