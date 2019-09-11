Former President Bush to Attend 9-11 Ceremony at Pentagon

Today is the 18th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks that killed three thousand Americans in New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon in the Washington DC as well as a hijacked plane crash in Pennsylvania. George W. Bush will be at the Pentagon today to commemorate the solemn day.

The former president will attend a wreath-laying ceremony this afternoon at the site where terrorists flew a hijacked airliner into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001. Bush was commander in chief at the time of the attacks. While, he was president, U.S. forces moved into Afghanistan on October 7th, 2011 to oust the Taliban for giving safe haven to 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.

Ceremonies will also be held in New York City where two hijacked planes flew into the World Trade Center, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where a hijacked plane crashed after its passengers fought with the hijackers.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be making a visit to Arlington, Virginia to remember the lives lost in the September 11th attacks.



After a moment of silence on the White House’s South Lawn at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time, both will travel to Arlington to the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. At 9:30 a.m., the President and the First Lady will participate in the September 11th Pentagon Observance Ceremony.