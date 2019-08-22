Former Press Sec. Sarah Sanders Heads to Fox News

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has been hired to work as a contributor for Fox News.

The Conservative news station said Thursday that Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.

Sanders father former governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee also works as a Fox News contributor.

She was press secretary for President Donald Trump from July 2017 through June 2019.

The former press secretary is known for her hostile relationship with reporters who aggressively questioned her about various controversies involving the president.

Sanders confirmed the news via Twitter on Thursday.

Excited to join @FoxNews as a contributor, looking forward to being with the @foxandfriends team for my first hit on September 6th. https://t.co/Jb2HCFc1aM — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 22, 2019

She will make her debut on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 6.