Former Software Engineer Pleads Not Guilty in Major Capital One Hack

A Washington software engineer who allegedly gained access to information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications, has pleaded not guilty to charges of federal computer and wire fraud.

Sources say that 33-year-old Paige Thompson, who worked for Amazon Web Services, could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

She is suspected of hacking Capital One, as well as three other organizations that used cloud-based computer services.

Altogether, Thompson is suspected of stealing information from 30 entities. Authorities believe that she likely hacked into the systems in order to mine cryptocurrency.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin November 4.