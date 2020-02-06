According to Palm Beach County School District police, a former student threatened to shoot up Santaluces Community High School.

Officials say an Instagram user with the account @freshprinceofpalmbeachcounty posted the threat around 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 3:”I’m deadass boutta shoot up Santaluces Community High School.”

The principal at Santaluces Community High School said the Instagram account belongs to a former student, 19-year-old Richard Dye. An arrest report sated he has made similar threats before.

When police went to look for Dye at his home his mother told authorities that her son had been missing.

Dye’s mother said her son had not taken his medication and “he was acting crazy” and “he has not been himself,” the arrest report said.

PBSO were able to track him from his phone, and discovered he was in Orlando.

Dye was arrested and faces a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily injury, and is being held without bond.