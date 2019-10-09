Former “Today” Host, Matt Lauer, Accused of Rape

Two years after Matt Lauer’s fall from grace, a former NBC News employee claims she was raped by former Today Show host Matt Lauer at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Variety reports that Brooke Nevils’ claims are all being revealed in Ronan Farrow’s new book “Catch and Kill.” She claims the disgraced host had sex with her in a hotel room in Sochi after a night of drinking, noting that it was non-consensual in the sense that she was too drunk to consent and that Lauer sodomized her.

In Ronan Farrow's new book, a former NBC News employee alleges that at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Lauer raped her in his hotel room https://t.co/1ea3C7J8Ev — Variety (@Variety) October 9, 2019

She noted she was too drunk to consent, and did continue to have consensual encounters with Lauer that shes says were “purely transactional.”

Lauer released a lenghty statement calling her claims “categorically false”, adding he had a several-months long affair with Nevils, and that she embraced him before leaving the hotel room that night.

Overnight, troubling new allegations about former TODAY anchor Matt Lauer were revealed from journalist Ronan Farrow’s soon-to-be-released book “Catch and Kill.” @MorganRadford reports the details. pic.twitter.com/7ooO3oAJ5X — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 9, 2019

Years later Nevils told “Today” co-anchor Meredith Vieira about the allegations, who advised her to bring it to NBC executives that led to Lauer’s eventual firing in 2017.