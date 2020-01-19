Fort Lauderdale Bar Owner Shoots Knife-Wielding Woman

A South Florida bar owner shot a woman this weekend, after she attacked him with a knife.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Tracy Figone, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Friday at the Glitch Bar, located at 905 Northeast Fifth Street in Flagler Village.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for a gunshot wound.

It was not immediately known what charges were pending as the investigation is ongoing, says Figone.

The Glitch Bar is an adult arcade that features free pinball machines and video games, along with themed alcoholic beverages.

The bar’s owners are identified as Dwight Slamp and Chris Guevara, although police did not reveal the names of anyone involved.