Fort Lauderdale Beach Relaxes Alcohol Rules for Super Bowl Weekend

One South Florida city is making a rare change to its laws for Super Bowl weekend.

Fort Lauderdale has announced that it is lifting its beach ban on alcoholic beverages

The city has lifted its beach ban on open containers from Friday, January 31 through Sunday, February 2, the day of Super Bowl LIV.

An area stretching from Sunrise Boulevard south to the city parking lot south of Las Olas Boulevard will comprise the zone in which alcohol will be permitted during those days.

Normally, fines range from $50 for first-time offenders to $500 for repeat violations of open alcohol on the beach. That includes people selling, drinking or in possession of the beverages.

City spokesman Chaz Adams says the motive behind the temporary change is, “To get folks enjoying themselves and to promote tourism in the beach area. This is something we do for other events too, like the Fort Lauderdale Air Show and Fourth of July.”

Several free events approved by the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee will also take place that weekend at Las Olas Oceanside Park, which is at 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd.

“Friday night will be like this giant pep rally,” says Arianne Glassman, a Hollywood-based marketing professional who helped organize the weekend events. “Our Saturday events are all about families and children. We have events for all ages, but we’re really putting a focus on our youth.”

The lineup includes:

“Raised in the 9[54],” a two-day celebration to pro football players who grew up in Broward County’s 954 area code. The event begins at 4 p.m. January 31 with a Taste the Wave Tailgate Zone featuring dishes from beachfront restaurants such as Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, Con Murphy’s Ocean Bar & Grill, Spazio and Tsukuro. Saturday’s Family Fun Day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will focus on Broward County’s strong with the NFL.

Raised in the 9[54] Concert from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. January 31: The 8-member Private Stock Band takes the main stage for a special Friday Night Sound Waves performance.

Music and Makers Market from 4 to 10 p.m. January 31: Shop and engage with local artists displaying a mix of handmade and homemade goods.

Rise and Shine Yoga Fit for EveryBODY from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. February 1: Rise & Shine Yoga will take place across from the festival site at Las Olas and A1A. The hour-long class is open to all ages and levels.

#SuperSweep Beach Sweep + Sand Sculpting from 9 to 11 a.m. February 1: Organizers of the monthly Fort Lauderdale Beach Sweep will host a special beach cleanup across from the festival site at Las Olas & A1A. Living Sand artist John May will also create a themed sand sculpture.

Young At Art Museum’s YYA On-The-Go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 1: Young At Art Museum will host an interactive football-themed graffiti mural project led by local artist Manish Patel.

NFL PLAY 60; Healthy Tailgate Snack Demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 1: The nonprofit FLIPANY will host a series of activities from the NFL PLAY 60 athletic program with past and present NFL players.

No events are planned for Game Day.

