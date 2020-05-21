Fort Lauderdale Reverses Course, Tells Gyms “Close or Risk Fines”

The City of Fort Lauderdale is reversing course on its gym reopening policy.

Gym owners in the city could now be risking fines of $15,000 a day if they decide to open.

On Monday, city officials gave gyms permission to open, but are now advising them to remain closed until Broward County declares they can return to business.

Broward officials issued an order last week stating that gyms are to remain closed until further notice.

Nonetheless, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis signed an executive order on Saturday night that allowed gyms in that city to open.

He cited an order by Gov. Ron DeSantis stating that fitness centers across Florida could open as long as they follow safety rules and operate at 50 percent capacity.