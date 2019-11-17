Fort Lauderdale Yacht Fire Causes Estimated $24 Million in Damage

It took firefighters nearly four hours to get a boat fire under control early Saturday in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews were called out to Universal Marine around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday for a two-alarm fire, says Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

When firefighters arrived, they found two yachts on fire. One of the yachts measures about 160 feet and the second more than 100 feet.

One man tells me he heard 6 explosions when the yacht fire broke out around 4:30 this morning in Fort Lauderdale. The smoke has spread several miles past Universal Marine Center and is visible from I-95. pic.twitter.com/SPdoT9jYM0 — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) November 16, 2019

Fire rescue says more than 60 firefighters battled the blaze.

No injuries were reported. Damages are estimated to be up to $24 million.