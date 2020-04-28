Fort Pierce and St. Lucie County beaches reopened

Beaches in St. Lucie County and Fort Pierce were officially reopened Tuesday with some restrictions.

The beaches will be open 7- days a week from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm for recreational activities as long as social distancing practices are being followed.

Visitors will be allowed to walk, jog, fish, surf, swim, snorkel, kayak, and paddle board while maintaining a safe distance away from others not living in their same household.

Other activities such as sunbathing, sitting on the beach, picnicking, camping, and playing volleyball, football, or Frisbee are prohibited. Visitors are also not allowed to have coolers, tents, blankets, umbrellas on the beach and are restricted from gathering in groups larger than ten.

Beaches in Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, Golden Sands, Wabasso, Tracking Station, and Round Island, along with the east end of Beachcomber Lane, South Beach, Humiston Beach, Sexton Plaza Beach, Conn Beach, and Jaycee Beach also reopened on Tuesday according to our news partners at WPTV, and will follow the same guidelines.

Palm Beach and Martin counties have opted to keep their public beaches closed, however, Palm Beach County will reopen community pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, parks, golf courses, and boat ramps on Wednesday.

Social distancing practices will be mandated in all areas.