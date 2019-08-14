Fort Pierce mom helps police arrest son in attempted murder case

Two teenagers are facing eleven counts of attempted murder in Fort Pierce.

Police arrested 14-year-old Fedson Delois and 17-year-old Christopher Warren in connection to a shooting, last month.

Investigators say gunfire erupted after a confrontation over an alleged stolen cell phone.

Warren’s mother helped police identify her son as a suspect by watching surveillance footage of the incident, CBS12 reports.

She reportedly told police she’d rather see him locked up than dead in the streets.

Additionally, she told police that her son had been arrested multiple times for carrying a firearm and named an instance where he brought one to school.

Warren recently served 21 days at a juvenile detention center for possession of a firearm.

No other information is available at this time.