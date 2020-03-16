Fort Pierce police officers shot at over the weekend

The Fort Pierce police department says officers were shot at while conducting a traffic stop.

The incident was reported around 3:00 am on Sunday in the 500 block of Orange Avenue.

Officials say that during the traffic stop, the passenger of the vehicle exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

In the process of attempting to evade authorities the suspect then fired several shots at officers prompting them to fire back.

The suspect then barricaded himself in a nearby building where he shot himself, according to police.

The suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is now listed in critical condition.

None of the officers were injured in the shooting. They have since been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in police-involved shootings.